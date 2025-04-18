Another UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help in Bareily, Tries to Pass it off as Suicide Case

A chilling tale of love and gruesome betrayal has surfaced yet again in Uttar Pradesh. A woman in Bareily killed her husband with the help of her lover and tried to pass it off as a suicide.

Rekha and Kehar Singh were married for 16 years, but she developed a relationship with a man Pintu over the last few months.

Rekha and Pintu both hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Singh so that they could stay together. On April 16, Rekha gave poison-mixed meal to her husband and then summoned Pintu to her house. They strangled him to death and hung his body on a noose to pass it off as a case of suicide.

However, they confessed to the crime during the police interrogation.

Meerut Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help

A woman has confessed to have killed her husband with the help of her lover, after the former came to know about her extramarital affair. What's more bizarre is that the woman placed a viper snake next to her husband's body, to pass off the murder as an accident.

This horrific incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a month after a Merchant Navy officer was cold-bloodedly murdered by his wife and lover, his body cut into pieces and placed in a cement drum.

Wife, Lover Hire Contract Killers to Kill Husband

Pragati Yadav, a woman from Auraiya, killed her husband Dileep with the help of her lover, Anurag Yadav, within 14 days of their marriage, as her parents didn't let her marry Anurag. Duo paid 2 lakh to a contract killer to do the job.

The two plotted to get rid of Pragati’s husband, Dileep, a businessman, just to be together. Duo hired a group of contract killers to carry out the murder, making it appear as a random robbery.



