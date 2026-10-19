'Anti-India Forces Can Never Break India': Rijiju Slams Cong After Indian Flags Seen With Pakistan, Pok Flags at London Protest

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday criticised the Congress over a protest in London, alleging that the party's flags were displayed alongside those of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and said that “anti-India forces can never break India”.

In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, “Congress party flags with the flags of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in London! These people think that gatherings of Anti-India gangs in London will intimidate patriotic Indians.”

“India will never bow down, and anti-India forces can never break India,” his post read.

The remarks came after a demonstration was held at Parliament Square in London on Saturday, where protesters were divided in their support for and opposition to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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The demonstration took place amid protests across India by the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the CJP against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The issue has also led to demonstrations abroad. Members of the Indian diaspora in London staged a counter-protest in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, opposing demonstrations by the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and other groups outside the Indian High Commission.

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Meanwhile, in New Delhi, protesters held a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday amid heightened security. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters also staged a rally targeting the Election Commission over alleged institutional irregularities.

Ahead of the proposed event, Cockroach Janata Party activist Abhijeet Dipke had called upon people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour under the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally. However, Delhi Police detained around 150 demonstrators during protests in central Delhi.