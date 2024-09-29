sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Anti-Terror Operation in J&K's Kathua Enters Day 2, 3-4 Jaish Terrorists Likely Trapped

Published 07:48 IST, September 29th 2024

Anti-Terror Operation in J&K's Kathua Enters Day 2, 3-4 Jaish Terrorists Likely Trapped

The anti-terror operation in Kathua has entered its second day since it began on Saturday in which Security forces are actively pursuing 3-4 Jaish terrorists

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jammu and Kashmir police
The anti-terror operation in Kathua has entered its second day since it began on Saturday in which Security forces are actively pursuing 3-4 Jaish terrorists | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:28 IST, September 29th 2024