Published 07:48 IST, September 29th 2024
Anti-Terror Operation in J&K's Kathua Enters Day 2, 3-4 Jaish Terrorists Likely Trapped
The anti-terror operation in Kathua has entered its second day since it began on Saturday in which Security forces are actively pursuing 3-4 Jaish terrorists
The anti-terror operation in Kathua has entered its second day since it began on Saturday in which Security forces are actively pursuing 3-4 Jaish terrorists | Image: PTI/ Representational
