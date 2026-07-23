'Antisocial Elements Are Taking Advantage': Sonam Wangchuk Addresses Violence Surrounding Protests

New Delhi: Marking the 26th day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, activist Sonam Wangchuk acknowledged that while demonstrations at the main site have stayed peaceful, disruptive groups elsewhere are exploiting the movement to stir up violence. Expressing deep sorrow over these developments, Wangchuk reiterated his commitment to nonviolence, urging supporters to respond strictly with peace and composure regardless of provocation and to uphold this principle at all costs.