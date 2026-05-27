Anu Meena Death Case: Absconding Husband Gautam Meena Alleges 'Blackmail' By Wife’s Family, Seeks 'Fair Probe'

New Delhi: For the first time since the Jaipur Anu Meena death case sparked nationwide outrage, absconding husband Gautam Meena has released a video statement, claiming he is being “blackmailed” and demanding a fair investigation into the matter.

Gautam Meena’s First Public Statement

In the video, Gautam Meena said that on the morning of April 7, after dropping his children at school, he left for work and was heading towards his house in Chomu when he spoke to his wife, Anu Meena.

According to Gautam, Anu repeatedly called him during the journey, including on WhatsApp video call, and he tried to convince her not to take any extreme step.

“I requested her repeatedly, but she did not listen,” Gautam claimed in the video statement.

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Claims About Locked Gate And Delayed Rescue

Gautam further stated that he immediately informed his neighbour, Digvijay Jangid, and asked him to rush to the house and break open the gate.

However, according to him, valuable time was lost because the gate remained locked, delaying efforts to reach Anu.

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He claimed that by the time the house was accessed, he could not save her. Gautam also said he rushed back from Chomu, took Anu to the hospital, and remained present during the post-mortem process.

Allegations Against Anu Meena’s Family

In the video appeal, Gautam Meena alleged that Anu’s family has a video through which he is being “blackmailed”.

He further claimed that DVR footage, jewellery, property-related documents and other items were taken away from the house after the incident. Gautam alleged that evidence which could have supported his side was also removed.

“They are trying to portray me as a criminal and destroy me,” he alleged while seeking police intervention.

Property Claims And Demand For Fair Probe

Gautam Meena also claimed that a majority of his property is in Anu Meena’s name, including plots in Jaipur Journalist Colony and Chomu.

He maintained that he has nothing to hide and said he is ready to cooperate fully with the investigation.

“I request the police to conduct a fair investigation,” Gautam said in the video.

CCTV Footage Triggered Nationwide Outrage

The case had earlier triggered widespread outrage after disturbing CCTV footage surfaced online allegedly showing Gautam Meena assaulting Anu Meena and spitting on her in front of their child.

Days later, Anu allegedly died by suicide, following which Gautam Meena went absconding, prompting a police search operation.