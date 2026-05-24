Jaipur SHOCKER: Man Caught On CCTV Spitting On Wife, Beating Her With Shoe As Kid Watches In Horror; Woman Commits Suicide Days Later

Jaipur: A CCTV footage has surfaced showing a woman being subjected to physical abuse by her violent husband, just days before she allegedly died by suicide in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Shockingly, the man was seen committing the inhuman actions in front of their 10-year-old son, who helplessly watched the brutal scenes unfold before him.

The victim has been identified as Anu Meena, who was married to PWD engineer Gautam since 2015. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl.

Disclaimer: Mention of Violent Abuse

The CCTV, which appears to have been installed in the living room of the couple, showed the husband, who appeared to be visibly angry, smashing the TV, which fell apart.

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He then walked towards his wife, opened his shoe, pointing it towards her. As he went out of the frame of the CCTV, he seemingly seemed to raise his footwear to hit at his wife. Just then, their 10-year-old son entered into the frame, walking towards his parents.

The little child watched in horror as his father assaulted her mother, who laid helplessly on the floor.

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The father then attacked the TV once again, completely smashing it on the ground.

As the woman sat on the, trying to shield her face with her hands, her husband spat on her. The child watched the inhuman act unfolding before him, with his tiny hand on his chest.