'Any Kind of Violence in Manipur is Injustice to Ancestors, Future Generations': PM Modi in Imphal

Imphal, Manipur: In a clear and stern message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that any violence in Manipur is an injustice to the state’s future generations.

During his first visit to Manipur since violence erupted in the state, PM Modi said, "Any violence in Manipur is unfortunate and a great injustice to our ancestors and future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development, and we have to do it together."

"We must draw inspiration from Manipur’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle and defense. It was the land of Manipur where the Indian National Army hoisted the Indian flag for the first time. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose called Manipur the gateway to India’s freedom. This land has given many heroic sacrifices. Our government is moving forward, drawing inspiration from Manipur’s great personalities. Our government has taken another big step. Mount Harriet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been renamed Mount Manipur. This is a tribute of 140 crore countrymen of India to the Manipuri freedom fighters," the prime minister added.

PM Modi also stated that his government has given priority to the development of Manipur.

"The 21st century is the era of the Northeast. Therefore, the Government of India has continuously given priority to the development of Manipur. As a result, the development rate of Manipur is constantly increasing. A new era of infrastructure development has begun in Manipur. The pace of building roads and national highways in Manipur has also increased many times. Efforts are also underway to connect every village at a rapid pace," Modi said.

He also highlighted the contribution of Manipur in safeguarding the nation and bringing glory to national honour.

"Many children of Manipur are engaged in protecting Mother India in different parts of the country. Recently, the world witnessed the Indian Army’s strength in Operation Sindoor. Our soldiers struck with such force that the Pakistani army was rattled. The valour of many brave sons and daughters of Manipur is also included in this success of India. Similarly, I salute the valour of our brave martyr Deepak Chingakham. The country will always remember his sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. I have said that Indian culture is incomplete without Manipur’s culture," PM Modi said.

"And Manipur’s youth wholeheartedly strive for the pride of the tricolour," he added.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. These include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, and Ima Markets, unique all-women’s markets, in four districts.

PM Modi arrived in Imphal after visiting Churachandpur, where he spoke to various ethnic groups, urging them to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the state. He stated that a new dawn of hope and confidence is emerging in the northeastern state.

This is PM Modi’s first visit since the ethnic conflict erupted in Manipur in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.