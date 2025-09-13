PM Modi Flags Off Three Express Trains in Mizoram; Passengers Call It 'Big Relief for Middle Class'

Mizoram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new express trains—Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express, and Sairang-Kolkata Express—in Aizawl, Mizoram.

Visuals from inside the train showed children joyfully taking the ride while waving at the camera.

A passenger said, "The fare for the train is lower, which is a good thing. If we travel by road, it costs more than Rs. 1,000; however, by train, it’s only around Rs. 300. This is a big relief for the middle class."

Another passenger said, "We are thrilled. It’s an honor for us that the Northeast railways selected us for this inaugural train ride."

PM Modi dedicated Mizoram’s first rail line between Bairabi and Sairang to the nation, highlighting how the broad-gauge line will be a "lifeline of transformation" by helping people access better services and enabling local businesses to connect with the rest of the country.

"This is not just a railway connection; it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionize the lives and livelihoods of the people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses in Mizoram can now reach more markets across the nation. People will be able to access more options for education and healthcare. This will also create employment opportunities in tourism, transport and hospitality sectors," PM Modi said.

Due to adverse weather, PM Modi addressed the gathering in Aizawl from Lengpui Airport and apologized for not being present at the inauguration venue.

He began his address by saying, "I bow to the Supreme God Pathian, who watches over this beautiful land of the Blue Mountains."

"I am at Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport due to bad weather. I am sorry I cannot join you in Aizawl. But I can feel your love and affection through this medium. Friends, whether it is the freedom movement or the task of nation-building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward with courage and dedication. The ideals of great personalities like Lalnu Ropuiliani and Pasaltha Khuangchera continue to inspire not only Mizoram but the entire nation," PM Modi said.

“From today, Aizawl will be on India's railway map. A few years ago, I had the opportunity of laying the foundation stone for the Aizawl railway line and today, we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation. Overcoming many challenges, including difficult terrain, this Bairabi-Sairang railway line has become a reality. The skills of our engineers and the spirit of our workers made this possible. Our hearts have always been directly connected to each other. For the first time, Sairang in Mizoram will be connected directly with Delhi by the Rajdhani Express,” the prime minister also said.

Calling it a "historic day" for the state, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said, "We are deeply honoured to welcome the Prime Minister to Mizoram for the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway and Sairang railway station, a landmark achievement that marks a new chapter in our journey towards connectivity and progress. The Prime Minister's presence here today is a powerful symbol of your unwavering commitment to the development of the Northeast and to the vision of an inclusive, connected India. This railway line is more than a feat of engineering. It is a symbol of inclusion, a national integration, and of the shared aspirations of our people. It brings Mizoram closer to the rest of India and India closer to Mizoram."

Providing details of the new trains, Executive Director of Information and Publicity (EDIP) at the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar said, “Of the three trains being flagged off, one is Rajdhani Express...The train will connect Sairang to Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal. The train will ply once a week. The train will benefit the people of Mizoram as well as those in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh...A Mizoram Express is also being flagged off, it will ply between Sairang and Guwahati every day. A tri-weekly Express is also being flagged off which ply between Kolkata and Sairang...The new section is being inaugurated with these three new trains.”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs. 7,300 crore in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

As part of his government’s focus on inclusive and sustainable growth, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage, and Asset Management Improvement Project, worth over Rs. 3,600 crore.

He also laid the foundations for five National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and Working Women’s Hostels at nine locations across the state.