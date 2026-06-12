'Apang Opang Jhapang' to Exit West Bengal Library Shelves as Mamata Faces Rebellion Within TMC

West Bengal: In yet another setback for former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, the state's new government has decided to remove her books from public libraries across West Bengal.

Officials stated the decision was made because publications that do not provide educational value or contribute to character development should not be housed in public libraries. As part of the transition, libraries will no longer be required to stock numerous works written by Banerjee.

The verdict also overturns a June 2025 regulation requiring schools to purchase approximately 90 books published by Mamata Banerjee. The new government intends to remove such works from library collections.

Libraries to focus on works of Tagore, Vivekananda

The government has stated that public libraries will focus on texts written by notable individuals such as Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. West Bengal Minister Gauri Shankar Ghosh stated that the previous administration operated in a "dictatorial manner," which resulted in books written by Mamata Banerjee being put in libraries. He also stated that the incoming government aims to remove all books it deems useless from library shelves.

Advertisement

What is the famous 'Apang Opang Jhapang' poem?

Among Mamata Banerjee's best-known literary works is her poem "Apang Opang Jhapang." The poem was published as part of her poetry collection "Kavita Bitana," a title that translates to “Garden of Poems.”

Banerjee has built a substantial literary portfolio over the years. She has written more than 150 books, with her first book, "Apilabdhi," published in 1995. Some of her other notable works include Trinamul Stare Trinamuler Joy, Kavita Bitan, Guldasta-e-Shayari, Sishumon and Duare Sarkar. She has also authored books such as Amar Jungle, Amar Pahar, Ajab Chhada, Singur Joyee, Banglar Kanyashree and Sahisushaata.

Advertisement

Many of her books have been translated into English, Urdu and several other languages.

Political troubles deepen as rebellion grows within TMC

The news comes as Mamata Banerjee faces increasing political hurdles following the West Bengal election failure. According to sources, 64 MLAs and 19 MPs have turned against the TMC chairman. In addition, four TMC MPs resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Adding to the party's woes, a group of dissident MPs claiming the support of 19 Lok Sabha members has declared preparations to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla next week for recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary group. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has rejected the plan, calling it legally impossible under the anti-defection statute.

Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia stated that the dissident faction has already made a representation to the Speaker and will formally pursue its claim on Monday. "We have submitted the letter…On Monday, we will go to the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group. We will ask the Speaker to give recognition to our claim," Basunia said.