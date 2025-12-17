'Apologise Or Else...': Pakistani Don Threatens Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has purportedly received a threat from a Pakistani underworld don via social media for pulling down a Muslim woman’s hijab during a government event in Patna. Videos doing rounds on social media purportedly showed Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti publicly issuing a threat to the Bihar Chief Minister and seeking his apology for his shocking action.

The unverified video showed Bhatti saying, “You must have seen what [Nitish Kumar] did with a Muslim girl...I am giving him time to apologise to that woman. Later, do not blame me for doing anything.” Further, Bhatti purportedly wondered in the video how can someone holding such a high post commit such acts. He purportedly added, "Ask him to reply withing few days...Do not complain later."

He stated that if Nitish Kumar did not apologise on time and anything happened to him, no one should say that he was not warned earlier.

Reacting to the video, Bihar DGP said the Patna IG will investigate the matter. He refused to further comment on the video before an official probe.

Nitish Kumar attracted heavy criticism after pulling down a woman’s hijab while handing over appointment letter to a newly recruited Muslim AYUSH doctor. The shocking video from the public event showed Kumar pointing at the face of the female doctor, before suddenly he pulled down her hijab, exposing her face to the public.

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was seen quickly extending his hand towards Kumar, apparently to stop the Chief Minister's shocking action. Opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared the video on social media and questioned, “What has happened to Nitish ji?” The Lalu Yadav-led party added, “His mental state has now reached a completely pitiable condition, or has Nitish Babu become 100% Sanghi now?”

Calling for his resignation, Congress had also criticised the CM for his “shameless” action. In a post on X, Congress wrote, "This is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness - when a lady doctor came to collect her appointment letter, Nitish Kumar pulled her hijab. The man holding the highest office in Bihar is openly committing such despicable acts. Imagine how safe women will be in the state? Nitish Kumar should resign immediately for this despicable act. This vulgarity is unforgivable."

