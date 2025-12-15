Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Muslim Woman's Hijab At Public Event | Shocking Video

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy during an official programme in Patna. He has been accused of pulling down a woman’s hijab while handing over appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors.

A video of the incident, which is going viral on social media, showed Nitish Kumar giving an appointment letter to a Muslim AYUSH doctor, who was wearing a hijab. He was seen pointing at the face of the female doctor, before suddenly he pulled down her hijab, exposing her face to the public.

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was seen quickly extending his hand towards Kumar, apparently to stop the Chief Minister's shocking action.

The video received backlash on social media, with a netizen saying, “I strongly condemn the disturbing incident from Bihar where CM Nitish Kumar is seen forcibly removing a Muslim woman doctor’s hijab at a public event. This is an egregious assault on dignity, consent, and religious freedom of women. Who gave him the right to insult her dignity?”

Opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared the video on social media and questioned, “What has happened to Nitish ji?” The Lalu Yadav-led party added, “His mental state has now reached a completely pitiable condition, or has Nitish Babu become 100% Sanghi now?”

This is not the first time that Nitish Kumar has received backlash for his action during public events. Earlier this year, a video purportedly showed Nitish Kumar laughing and talking while the National Anthem was being played during the inauguration of the SepakTakraw World Cup at Pataliputra Sports Complex. He was also seen folding his hands to greet someone as the anthem continued playing.

