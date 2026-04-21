'Apologise To Nation For Calling PM 'Terrorist'; Tamil Nadu Will Give A Befitting Reply': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at the Congress-DMK alliance on Tuesday, demanding a formal apology to the nation following controversial remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Goyal claimed the opposition has "stooped to a new low" by using inflammatory language against a democratically elected leader, asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu would deliver a "befitting reply" at the polls.

"I feel ashamed that the Congress party and Stalin's DMK party have come to such a low level. They've stooped to this low level that a democratically elected Prime Minister, elected by the people of India, is being called a terrorist. I strongly condemn Kharge's statement. I demand an apology from both the partners, Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin, for this downright insult of the people of India," Goyal said.

Goyal condemned the remarks as not just a personal attack on the Prime Minister, but an affront to the dignity of the Indian electorate and the state of Tamil Nadu.

Goyal stated that calling the leader of the world's largest democracy a "terrorist" is a "downright insult" to 140 crore Indians and the 8 crore citizens of Tamil Nadu.

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"They have not only insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's elected by all of us, who is the leader of the world's biggest democracy, the mother of all democracies, but they have insulted 140 crore Indians. They have today insulted 8 crore Tamil brothers and sisters by calling the nation's Prime Minister a terrorist," he said.

The Union Minister demanded an apology from both Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin, framing the Congress-DMK partnership as an "unholy alliance" that has lost its moral compass.

"I do not think the people of Tamil Nadu will either forget this insult, and I am sure the people of Tamil Nadu will not forgive Rahul Gandhi, his party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, and their partner Stalin for this insult of 140 crore Indians, for this insult of 8 crore Tamilians. I strongly condemn it. They should apologise to the nation, and the people of Tamil Nadu should give a befitting reply to the unholy alliance," he added.

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Highlighting the public response to leaders like Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and alliance partners, Goyal predicted a "clean sweep" for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The row erupted on the final day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu during a speech by Mallikarjun Kharge. While criticising the AIADMK for its perceived proximity to the BJP, Kharge questioned how they could align with "Modi, who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality."

Kharge invoked the ideals of Periyar, Ambedkar, and Annadurai, arguing that the BJP's policies, specifically regarding delimitation, threaten the principles of justice and equality.

"I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

When pressed on his choice of words, Kharge later clarified his statement, claiming he meant the Prime Minister "terrorises" political opponents using central agencies.

"He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist... What I mean... is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands."

As the campaign draws to a close, this war of words has intensified the atmosphere in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP seeking to turn the "terrorist" label into a rallying cry for nationalist sentiment among voters.