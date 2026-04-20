PM Modi Highlights Popularity of K-Pop & K-Drama in India After Meeting South Korean President Lee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday announced a comprehensive roadmap to elevate bilateral ties, setting an ambitious target to nearly double trade from the current $27 billion to $50 billion by 2030 while deepening cooperation in technology, culture, and strategic areas.

Speaking at a joint press statement following their bilateral meeting in Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the growing people-to-people connect between the two nations. He mentioned about the popularity of K-pop and K-dramas in India and also the recognition of Indian cinema in South Korea.

“K-pop and K-dramas are getting extremely popular in India. Similarly, the recognition of Indian cinema and culture is growing in Korea too. We are happy that President Lee also appreciates Indian cinema,” he said. To further strengthen this cultural bond, the two leaders agreed to organise the India-South Korea Friendship Festival in 2028.On the economic front, Modi outlined several new initiatives to boost business ties. “Today, bilateral trade between India and Korea has reached $27 billion. We have taken several important decisions to increase this to $50 billion by 2030,” he stated.

Key measures include:

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--Launch of the India-Korea Financial Forum to facilitate smoother financial flows.

--Formation of an Industrial Cooperation Committee to enhance business collaboration.

--Initiation of the Economic Security Dialogue focused on critical technologies and resilient supply chains.

--Establishment of Korean Industrial Townships in India to ease entry for Korean companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

--Plans to upgrade the existing India-Korea Trade Agreement within the next one year.

The leaders also unveiled forward-looking initiatives in emerging sectors.

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“We are laying the foundation for the success stories of the next decade,” Modi remarked.

This includes launching the India-Korea Digital Bridge to deepen partnerships in AI, semiconductors, and information technology. Several MoUs were signed in shipbuilding, sustainability, steel, and ports, alongside collaboration in cultural and creative industries such as film, animation, and gaming. A dedicated business forum held alongside the summit aims to convert these opportunities into tangible outcomes.

In the realm of global and strategic cooperation, the two sides emphasised peace and stability amid international tensions. South Korea joined the International Solar Alliance and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, with both nations committing to a peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. They also underscored the need for reforms in global institutions to better address contemporary challenges.

Quoting India's Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who nearly a century ago described Korea as the “Lamp of the East,” PM Modi said: “Today, Korea is an important partner to realise our resolve of a developed India 2047. Let us, through our partnership, pave the way for progress and prosperity not only for both countries but for the entire world.”