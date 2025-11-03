AQI 526 & Climbing: Wazirpur, Narela Among Delhi's Most Polluted Zones as NCR Follows Suit



The capital woke up to a thick blanket of haze today with with no sunlight able to break through the thick smog. The AQI in Delhi continues to be a cause of concern, with the numbers reaching PM 10 AQI 526 on Monday as per the data by the India Central Pollution Control Board. Areas in Delhi with the highest AQI readings include Alipur (354), Anand Vihar (371), Bawana (371), Burari Crossing (384), Chandni Chowk (354), Narela (386), Rohini (363), Sonia Vihar (359), Vivek Vihar (386), and Wazirpur (389), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s official app.

Even though Delhi tops the chart, the AQI in the adjoining cities in the National Capital Region is also worrisome, with Noida at 311, Gurugram at 304, Ghaziabad at 334, Greater Noida at 295, and Faridabad at 210.

Recently, the cloud seeding efforts to induce artificial rain failed due to low humidity in the air, dashing any hopes of respite from the consistently poor quality air.

On Friday, Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, had addressed a press conference about the matter and explained that a massive workforce has been deployed in the city to prevent waste burning in the open, one of the most common pollutants in the area. He has also assured that the authorities have employed personnel for dust control operations that limit particulate emission from roads.

In the wake of the severity of the levels of pollution, the authorities have invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAD), which includes diverse measures to tackle the situation. It restricts the use of the diesel generator according to power range and encourages mechanized sweeping of roads, water sprinkling, and better public transport movement.

