AQI Above 300, Delhi’s Air Quality Dips From 'Poor' To 'Very poor'

New Delhi: Five monitoring stations in Delhi reportedly recorded air quality in the “very poor” category on Wednesday, with AQI levels soaring above 300.

Delhi has 40 air quality monitoring stations, of which data from 38 were available.

Among these, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at five stations fell into the “very poor” category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI at 345, followed by DU North Campus (307), CRRI Mathura Road (307), Dwarka Sector 8 (314) and Wazirpur (325), according to the data.