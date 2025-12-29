Aravalli Hills SC Hearing: Supreme Court Puts 20th November Judgement In Abeyance Till Further Study

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing a suo motu case concerning the definition and protection of the Aravalli hills, put its November 20 order in abeyance till further study.

The vacation bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih, heard the matter titled “In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues.

The hearing comes amid widespread controversy triggered by the Supreme Court’s earlier acceptance of the Centre’s definition of the Aravalli hills on November 20, which had raised serious concerns about the ecological future of one of India’s oldest and most fragile mountain ranges.

What Was Discussed During the hearing

The CJI of India during the Aravallis hearing stated that some resultant and consequential observations of the court are being misconstrued and that some clarification is required.

The Supreme Court also raised questions and sought clarification from the government on whether the widely publicised criticism, that more than 11,000 hills would meet the criteria for mining under the new definition, is scientifically accurate, and whether exhaustive scientific mapping is required to arrive at such conclusions.

The Supreme Court argued the court must "resolve critical ambiguities" in the newly accepted definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, particularly whether it creates a structural paradox when applied across the geographical spread of the mountain system.

The CJI asked the government to clearly state whether mining would be stopped or allowed to continue under the new framework and to explain the rationale.

The court also sought clarity on how gaps of more than 500 metres between hills would be treated, what policy would apply in such cases, and to what extent mining would ultimately be permitted, stressing that all these aspects must be explicitly clarified.

Adding further, the Supreme Court noted that a comprehensive mining plan must be prepared by experts, and clarified that no such plan can be implemented unless it receives the court’s seal of approval.

Following the hearing, the Supreme Court said that its November 20 order on the Aravallis will not be implemented until the next date of hearing, effectively putting the directions on hold for now. The apex court said the matter will be taken up for further hearing on January 21, 2026.

What was the controversy

The Aravalli controversy began after the Supreme Court had previously accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges on 20 November 2025, which states that "any hills in the range with an elevation of less than 100 metres are not subject to the strictures against mining.

The Forest Survey of India has reported that of 12,081 hills mapped across multiple states, only 1,048 (8.7 percent) meet the 100 metres criterion.

The SC decision was met with hue and cry by the public, environmentalists and locals as it sparked concerns that this could weaken legal protection for the range and make large parts of the Aravalli range vulnerable to mining and construction activities.

The apex court, while accepting a uniform, scientific definition of the Aravalli hills, also imposed a ban on fresh mining leases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until expert reports are finalised.

In addition, large groups of students, lawyers, and social activists held demonstrations in Gurugram and parts of Rajasthan, carrying banners such as “Save Aravalli, Save the Future” and “No Aravalli, No Life.” Protesters argued that the decision could harm the region’s ecological balance.

Suo Motu Cognisance

Amidst the severe apprehension that the recent change in the definition of Aravalli may be unchecked and lead to unregulated and illegal mining, the Supreme Court on Saturday took a suo motu cognisance of concerns surrounding the definition of the Aravalli Range, amid mounting criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties over its potential impact on the fragile mountain ecosystem.

Following the decision, the environmentalists had expressed hopes that the SC will deliver a verdict that prioritises the conservation of the Aravalli hills and puts an end to destructive mining practices.

The development comes after objections were raised to the Centre's newly notified definition of the Aravalli mountain range, which is based on a 100-metre height criterion. Environmentalists have warned that the revised definition, endorsed by the Supreme Court, could open up vast stretches of the ancient mountain range across Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to mining activities.

It also threatens to erase many of these low-elevation hill systems, shrinking habitats and escalating human-wildlife conflict.

Ban on mining leases

On December 24, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) had also issued directions to the States for a complete ban on the Grant of any New Mining Leases in the Aravallis.

This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region and at stopping all unregulated mining activities.

The opposition to the recent verdict stems primarily from a controversial new '100-meter rule', with critics and local communities arguing that the new definition effectively "erases" the majority of the mountain range from legal protection.

Lungs of North India

The Aravalli Hills, older than even the Himalayas, forms the backbone of north India’s ecology and are called the 'green lungs of north India' because these forests act as a crucial natural barrier, filtering Delhi-NCR's air, trapping dust from the Thar Desert, slowing desertification, regulating local climate, and supporting vital ecosystems and groundwater.

The hills play a crucial role in protecting the region’s ecology, but sustained mining and encroachments are pushing the ancient range towards environmental degradation.

These hills are also vital for preventing Delhi from suffocating under extreme heat and dust, protecting biodiversity, and maintaining a semblance of breathable air in a highly polluted region, making their protection critical for public health.

The Supreme Court decision underlines how India legally defines and protects one of its most important ecological landscapes.

The environmentalists have been speaking out loud against unchecked mining to protect the Aravalli hills, which are not just a natural wonder but also a vital source of livelihood for the locals. The hills are home to several sacred groves, burial grounds, and hill deities, which are an integral part of local culture and tradition.

Additionally, the hills are also home to numerous wildlife species. However, the increasing threat of mining and urbanisation has put their existence at risk. The inconsistent regulations and loopholes have allowed illegal mining to thrive, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene.

Republic TV's continuous campaign against the decision on Aravalli Hills, has played a crucial role in bringing attention to the issue, drawing the urgent need for protection of the mountain range.

Why Aravallis Must Be Protected

Dust Barrier: The Aravallis lock hot, sandy winds from the Thar Desert, preventing dust storms from engulfing Delhi, Haryana, and surrounding areas. The green forests on the slopes of these hill ranges serve as green lungs, essential in mitigating air pollution in the national capital area and other cities. The vegetation also prevents soil erosion, benefitting local regions.

Climate Regulation: The Aravallis span across different regions, each of which has its distinct climate. The hills influence weather patterns, increase humidity, and help regulate temperatures, mitigating heatwaves and extreme weather.

Groundwater Recharge: They play a crucial role in recharging groundwater, essential for water security in the region. The Aravallis also help in causing some rainfall and helps in maintaining the water cycle and supporting various ecosystems downstream.

Biodiversity Hub: The Aravalli ecosystem supports significant biodiversity, contributing to ecological balance. The rainfall influenced by the Aravalli Hills enriches the rich biodiversity in the region.