People’s Power: SC Puts Aravalli In Abeyance; Stays Rape Convict Sengar’s Bail

The people’s voice has been heard. Two of India’s most pressing battles - one for the environment, the other for justice - have seen powerful outcomes after Republic Media’s relentless campaigns shook the nation and forced the courts to act. On December 29, 2025, the Supreme Court put its controversial Aravalli order in abeyance and also stayed the Delhi High Court’s order granting bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Aravalli Hills: Citizens Rise to Save India’s Green Shield

The Aravalli range, among the oldest mountain systems in India, has long been a fragile ecological shield for northern India. When the Supreme Court accepted a committee’s definition on November 20 that excluded hills below 100 metres, environmentalists warned that nearly 91% of the Aravallis would lose protection. This sparked fears of unchecked mining and construction in a mineral‑rich but delicate ecosystem.

Republic Media launched the SaveAravallisSaveAQI campaign, amplifying the outrage. Republic’s reporters Shambhavi Srivastava went to the ground in Rajasthan, uncovering illegal “midnight mining” operations. Despite attempts by mine owners to bribe her into silence, she exposed the truth - fragile hills being destroyed under the cover of darkness.

The campaign ignited nationwide protests and pledges to protect the Aravallis. On December 29, the Supreme Court’s vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant took suo motu cognisance of the matter under the title “In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues.” The earlier order has now been put in abeyance - a direct impact of the Republic’s campaign and the people’s power.

Unnao Rape Case: Survivor’s Cry Sparks Judicial Pause

In parallel, Republic spearheaded the #RepublicVsSengar campaign after the Delhi High Court suspended the life sentence and granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The survivor spoke to Arnab Goswami, voicing despair and warning that her family’s safety was at risk. She said the HC order sent a dangerous message that could embolden perpetrators of sexual violence.

Her words, carried nationwide by Republic, triggered outrage and protests in Central Delhi. On December 29, the Supreme Court intervened, staying the Delhi High Court’s bail order. This ensures Sengar remains behind bars while the matter is further heard.

Double Impact, One Message

- Aravallis Protected: SC reopens case, order stayed after Republic’s exposé and public campaign.

- Sengar Stopped Cold: Top court blocks relief, survivor’s voice amplified by Republic sparks judicial pause.