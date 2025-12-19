Republic Campaign Finds Resonance Amongst Public: Angry Rajasthan Out On Streets To Save Aravallis

Republic Campaign Finds Resonance Among Public: Angry Rajasthan Out On Streets To Save Aravallis | Image: Republic

Kotputli: As the Supreme Court approved a controversial definition of the Aravalli Hill Range, Republic TV and Arnab Goswami launched the #SaveAravallisSaveAQI campaign in a bid to protect the environmental heritage of India.

Republic's campaign resonated strongly with the public, who are now on the streets of Kotputli, Rajasthan, protesting against the order of the Supreme Court. Visuals from the protest site showed people raising slogans against the redefinition of the hills.

While talking to Republic TV, the inhabitants of Kotputli expressed anger and anxiety about their future if Aravallis are destroyed.

'Our Lives Will Be Destroyed'

A man protesting against the court's ruling said, “The Supreme Court should reconsider its order. If the mountains are destroyed, our lives will be destroyed. Even birds and animals won't survive.”

Advertisement

"The environment will no longer remain clean, there will be pollution everywhere," he added.

Why The Aravallis Matter?

If Aravallis, which is the protective shield of North India, gets destroyed, the air quality in India will worsen.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court recently accepted the recommendations by a committee of the Ministry of Environment on the definition of the Aravalli Hill Ranges, which has mentioned that hills lower than 100 metres will no longer be recognised as part of the ancient hills.

This controversial definition has set off concerns among environmentalists who claim that this would exclude around 91% of the hills, which in turn would be at risk of losing its protection status from the central government. Experts have warned that if most of this ancient mountain system loses its protected tag, it would eventually pave the way for big business conglomerates to move into the region and set up new mining plants in the mineral rich belt, which can be very dangerous for the environment.