Architect of Wins Writes His Own: Inside Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor's Maiden Victory in BJP's Stronghold Bankipur

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a disheartening run in the assembly bypolls held across three states- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat- losing the Bankipur seat to Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor and the Datia constituency to the Congress, with Manjalpur standing as its sole retention.

Among these defeats, losing Bankipur- a saffron stronghold since 1995 vacated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin- stung the saffron party the most. Having remained an unbroken BJP stronghold since 1995 and serving as the home turf of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, conceding this particular seat made the outcome exceptionally painful for the party.

In Bihar's urban bastion of Bankipur, former poll strategist Kishor secured his maiden electoral victory by a resounding margin of 19,324 votes.

The result delivered a severe blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday (August 4). By losing the constituency it had held for nearly three decades, the BJP handed Kishor's fledgling party its historic first electoral win.

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Bankipur was significant as the saffron party was quite overconfident about winning this seat, and the BJP leaders kept saying that it would retain Bankipur no matter who was fielded. This was well exploited by Kishor, with Jan Suraaj workers targeting the BJP over its overconfidence, stated reports.

How Kishor scripted history?

Born in Rohtas in 1977, Kishor initially built his reputation as a master architect behind other politicians' triumphs, rocketing to national prominence after orchestrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

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Through his organisation, I-PAC, he extended his strategic consulting to numerous political parties across the country. By advising prominent leaders like former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alongside campaigns in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, he earned a reputation as one of the country's most successful political consultants.

Following his role in steering the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan to victory in 2015, Kishor briefly joined the Janata Dal (United) before ultimately shifting his focus to grassroots politics.

2025 poll debacle

Before launching the Jan Suraaj Party on October 2, 2024, Kishor spent nearly two years undertaking a grueling padayatra across Bihar. However, the party's candidates failed to win a single seat in the 2025 state elections, casting serious doubt on its political viability.

Over nearly two years, he traversed the state to engage with citizens on critical issues like education, healthcare, employment, corruption, and migration. Framed as a grassroots people's movement rather than a standard political outfit, it formally transitioned into the Jan Suraaj Party in October 2024, with Kishor vowing to provide a viable alternative to Bihar's entrenched political forces, stated reports.

Barely eight months later, Bankipur provided that answer. While a defeat would have dealt a devastating blow to both Kishor and the Jan Suraaj Party, this breakthrough victory has instead ignited intense debate over whether Bihar's political landscape can accommodate a viable third force.

‘People made us win’

Following the results, Kishor said, "This time, the people of Bankipur have made us win, and they have done so because they have hope and trust that we will raise our voices for their rights to the best of our ability, and we will make every possible effort to ensure nothing wrong happens to them."

Kishor said his agenda had never been limited to a single constituency but on a broader goal for the state.

"Indeed, the Bankipur election was not just to elect an MLA for Bankipur. From day one, we set an agenda, and our goal has been that since the NDA and BJP got a majority in Bihar... people expect a good person to lead Bihar so that Bihar develops, Bihar's children progress, there's quality education, employment, and an end to migration," he said.

What changed in Bankipur

The Bankipur byelection set the stage for an entirely unique political showdown. With Prashant Kishor stepping out of the shadows to contest the seat himself, the election became an ultimate, direct referendum on his personal political clout.

Furthermore, the BJP's strategy regarding candidate selection remained opaque throughout the campaign, stated reports.

While the BJP remained complacent, Kishor prioritised grassroots mobilisation, energizing Jan Suraaj workers to deeply engage with the electorate. He issued strict directives for cadres to stay connected with citizens, gather support, and expose the BJP's governance failures in Bankipur, as per reports.

Litmus test

For Kishor, the byelection served as the ultimate litmus test, which he passed with flying colors. The strategist-turned-politician asserted that the outcome proves Bihar's desire for governance under a "good leader,

Triggered by intense youth-led protests over exam paper leaks and soaring unemployment, this defeat signals a shifting political tide across the Hindi heartland, exposing fragile fault lines within the BJP's traditional strongholds.

Prashant Kishor had said he was not looking for a "safe seat" and had deliberately chosen to contest from Bankipur to send a message that Bihar's voters should move beyond caste and religion.

This victory marks Prashant Kishor's maiden electoral triumph since launching Jan Suraaj, arriving barely nine months after the party drew a blank in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission, the bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 34.24%.

Winning a premier urban constituency in his first direct electoral contest provides a massive validation for Jan Suraaj, establishing it as a formidable political force against both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

What Oppn said

The BJP's defeat in Bankipur drew sharp barbs from Opposition leaders, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.