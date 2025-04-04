Are April 6, April 10, April 18 Dry Day in Delhi?

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared three dry days in April 2025 in observance of significant religious festivals.

According to a notification from the Excise Department, liquor shops throughout the national capital will remain closed on the following dates:

April 6 – Ram Navami

April 10 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 18 – Good Friday

This directive has been issued under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which requires liquor outlets to close on important religious occasions to honor and respect these events.

The order also mandates that licensees display the notification prominently at a visible location on their licensed premises.

Recently, liquor stores in Noida saw long lines as customers rushed to take advantage of heavy discounts and offers like buy-one-get-one-free deals, as shops aimed to clear their stock before the new contractors took over for the upcoming financial year.