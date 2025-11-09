Are Muslims Allowed In RSS?: Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Anyone Can Join Sangh If They Keep Separateness Out'

Bengaluru: While addressing an interaction in Karnataka over the 100 years of Sangh journey on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was asked whether Muslims are allowed to join the RSS. In reply, he said that Muslims, Christians and people from all castes of Hindu religion are welcome to join the Sangh if they leave their separateness out.

The RSS chief said, “No Brahmin is allowed in Sangha. No other caste is allowed in Sangha. No Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed in the Sangha…Only Hindus are allowed. So people with different denominations, Muslims, Christians, any denomination, can come to the Sangha but keep your separateness out. Your speciality is welcome. But when you come inside Shakha, you come as a son of Bharat Mata, a member of this Hindu society."

He further said, “Muslims come to Shakha, Christians come to Shakha, as all other castes from the routinely called Hindu society, they also come to Shaka. But we don't take their count, and we don't ask who they are. We are all sons of Bharat Mata. That is how Sangha works."

He added, “In the entire country, there is no 'Ahindu'. All the Muslims and Christians, are also descendants of the same ancestors, they don't know it, or they are made to forget it.”

Advertisement

The RSS chief was also asked whether the organisation supports any particular political party. Denying any special affinity to any political party, Bhagwat said, “We don't have special affinity towards one party. There is no Sangh party. No party is ours, and all parties are ours because they are Bharatiya parties. We support Rashtraneeti, not Rajneeti. We do that publicly. We have our views, and we want to take this country in a particular direction. Those who will drive in that direction particularly, we will support them. We'll ask the public to think about this and support them. Whatever the public does, it is their prerogative, but we will exert our strength in favour of the Rashtraneeti we feel proud of."

Bhagwat also expressed that the aim of RSS is to unite the Hindu society. “This will create a prosperous and strong Bharat which will impart the Dharma knowledge to the world so that world becomes happy, blissful and peaceful,” he added. Stating that organising the Hindu society is the final aim of the RSS, Bhagwat said, “We are preparing Hindu society for that…After we fulfil that vision, we don't want to do anything else."

Advertisement