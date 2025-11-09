Absconding Since 2023, Pak-Linked Narco-Terror Kingpin Arrested At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested a main kingpin of a narco terror module from Mumbai Airport. The accused, who was operating from Saudi Arabia, had been absconding for more than two years. A Look-Out Circular (LOC) against, followed by the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) from the competent court had been issued against him in 2023.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Arshad alias Asif, son of Mohammad Rashid. Asif is a resident of village Degwar Tarwan village in Poonch district's Tehsil Haveli. Asif is said to the main handler and the key link between Pakistan-based handlers and operatives in Jammu and Kashmir. He had facilitated the travel of his co-accused named Laquit Ahmed to Dubai. He had also organised a secret meeting in Surankote area for reviving terrorism and narco-terroг activities in the Pir Panjal region under his guidance.

A case had been registered against him in 2023 following reliable information regarding a narco-terror module operating in the Pir Panjal region. In May 2023, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the police, following which a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics were recovered. Among the seized items were 29 kgs of heroin, an IED, six hand grenades, an AK-56 assault rifle, four pistols and 70 live rounds of AK-56 assault rifle. A total of eight accused was found involved in the case. Out of the eight people, two had absconded, with one of the absconders being Laquit Ahmed, whom Arshad Asif helped in escaping to Dubai. Ahmed was arrested by SIA Jammu from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad in March 2025.

Asif's arrest from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport marks a significant success for SIA Jammu and Kashmir in its sustained efforts to dismantle networks involved in narco-terrorism and cross-border subversive activities.