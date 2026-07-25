‘Glorifying' Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam? BJP Tears Into CJP Protest, Asks: 'What Do They Have To Do With NEET?'

New Delhi: A major controversy has erupted around the ongoing CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar after the BJP questioned the presence of slogans hailing Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam — both accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case from the protest stage and asked what their connection was to the students' movement.

The row began after a video of former Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar went viral, in which he was heard saying that raising one's voice could result in imprisonment while referring to the accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the presence of CJP founder Abhijit Dipke.

The BJP has alleged that the student-led protest was being used to advance unrelated political agendas.

In a post on X, Poonawalla questioned the relevance of the slogans at a protest centred on the NEET issue.

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"Umar Khalid and Sharjeel celebrated and eulogised in front of Abhijit Dipke on the official platform of CJP... What is their connection in NEET protest?" he wrote.

The BJP leader alleged that the platform, which he said should have remained focused on students' concerns, was instead being used to raise issues unrelated to the examination controversy.

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Republic has not independently verified the authenticity or context of the video.

Meanwhile, during a students' demonstration in Bengaluru, a woman was also seen displaying a poster expressing support for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case. The poster also carried the slogan, "Ukhad Le BLR Police".

BJP Alleges Student Protest Being 'Hijacked'

Addressing the issue, Poonawalla alleged that political parties were using the students' movement to push unrelated political narratives.

He questioned what Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam had to do with the NEET protests and said the platform should have remained dedicated to students' concerns.

Poonawalla also alleged that issues such as Article 370 and other political subjects were being raised despite having no connection with the NEET examination.

He further claimed that the students' movement should remain separate from what he described as attempts to "hijack" it for political purposes.

PM Modi Reaches Out to Youth on Social Media

Amid the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared another video on Instagram thanking young people for watching his previous video on the NEET issue and sending suggestions.

"Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions," PM Modi wrote.

In the video, the Prime Minister thanked viewers for their response, saying he hoped the bond between him and the country's youth would continue to grow stronger.

The video came hours after reports that PM Modi had encouraged union ministers to remain active on Instagram and use short-form videos to connect with younger audiences.