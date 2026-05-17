Video Of Alleged Heated Exchange Between Judge, Lawyer In Delhi's Rohini Court Goes Viral

New Delhi: A alleged heated argument broke out in New Delhi's Rohini District Court between District Judge Rakesh Kumar and Advocate Rajiv Tehlan, who is reportedly the President of Rohini Court Bar Association. The purported video of the exchange went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi High Court to take immediate action.

The video reportedly showed the lawyer and the judge arguing in the courtroom over an issue. During the verbal fight, the lawyer was heard telling the judge, “Ye tareeka nai hai aapka (This is not the way to behave)." In the video, it is claimed that the judge responded, by saying, “Nahi karunga to nahi karunga (I will not do it).”

The lawyer was heard purportedly accusing the judge of coming to the courtroom in an intoxicated state and not doing any work.

When the lawyer said that he will file a complain, the judge was purportedly heard saying, “….Aap kuch nai kar paaoge mera, kya kar loge aap?…(You cannot cause any harm to me.)”

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The two also accused each other of creating “tamasha (drama)" in the courtroom.

Following the argument in the courtroom, the lawyers' body demanded the transfer of Rakesh Kumar to another court. An emergency meeting of the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Association, Delhi, was held and it was reportedly decided to transfer the judge. Further, an enquiry was ordered against him.

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As per reports, to replace Judge Rakesh Kumar, Judicial officer Dhiraj Mittal has been transferred from the Delhi Judicial Academy to Rohini court as District Judge -4 (North West District).