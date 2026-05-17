'Maa, Mera Jeevan Narak Ho Gaya Hai...': Twisha Sharma's Chilling WhatsApp Chats With Mother Reveals Emotional Distress At Husband's Home Before Death

Noida: Chilling WhatsApp chats of content creator and former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma with her mother just days before she was found hanging at her husband's place has revealed the intensity of the emotional distress she was going through in her last days.

The chats, exclusively accessed by Republic, also reveals the helplessness of 31-year-old Twisha as she felt isolated and was allegedly being subjected to mental harassment by her in-laws and her husband, just months after her marriage.

Twisha Sharma, from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death. The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body and alleged that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.

Pictures form Twisha's wedding

Here are the chilling chats between Twisha and her mother before her death:

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‘Kyu Bheja Mujhe Yaha’

WhatsApp chats dating April 30 showed a distressed Twisha asking her mother, “Kyu bheja mujhe yaha? (Why did you send me here?)”

She also told her mother that her husband, Samarth, was not talking to her. She also told her mother that her life had become hell: “Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy.”

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‘Maa Aap Mujhe Yaha Se Lene Aajaao’

In chats dating May 7, Twisha was seen begging her mother to come and rescue her from her in-laws' place.

She told her mother, “Maa, aap mujhe yaha se lene aa jaao kal please. I don't think Samarth ko ab mai chaheye hu…Pata nahi ab maine kya kiya, Samarth ne kaha hai 1 saal se jhel rahe hai mujhe. Mujhe nahi samajh aaraha hai mummy mai karu toh kya karu. (Maa, please come to take me. I don't think Samarth wants me anymore. I don't know what I did. He told me that he is tolerating me for 1 year. I can't understand what should I do.”)

The chats also revealed that she was desperate to get out of her husband's home. She told her mother to take ticket for the next day itself, saying, “Direct train bhi hai.”

She further told her mother to come alone, and not bring her father, “Aap akeli he aana...Hum saath chal lenge phir...Papa ko mat lana abhi...Chup chap nikalenge...Jaise ye sab yaha bolenge vaise kar denge...Samarth ko jo bhi theek lage ab (Come alone, we will leave together. Don't bring papa…We will leave quietly..We will do whatever they tell us to do…Whatever Samarth wants.)”

Husband Absconding

An FIR has been registered against Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who is a retired district judge, on charges of dowry death and harassment.

Both have been granted anticipatory bail, which Twisha's family is challenging in the High Court.