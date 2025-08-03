Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Shop at Gunpoint in Delhi, CCTV Shows Shocking Footage

New Delhi: In a brazen daylight robbery, four to five armed robbers targeted a jewellery shop in Delhi on Tuesday, looting cash and ornaments at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred around 4:10 PM at a jewellery shop in Chand Bagh’s Lane No. 4 , sending shockwaves through the local market.

According to the complaint filed at Dayalpur Police Station, the shop owner, Sadiq (27), was attending to a customer when the masked assailants stormed in. The criminals, armed with weapons, immediately shut the shop’s shutter, trapping Sadiq and the customer inside.

At gunpoint, they snatched cash, jewellery, and other valuables from both the shop and the customer before escaping. Eyewitnesses reported hearing commotion but were unable to intervene due to the armed threat.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and cordoned off the area for forensic examination. Multiple CCTV cameras near the shop and surrounding lanes are being scanned to identify the culprits.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including armed robbery and criminal intimidation. Special teams are working to track down the accused,” said a senior police officer.

Sadiq, son of Mohammad Mushtaq, recounted the terrifying ordeal, “They entered suddenly, locked the shutter, and pointed guns at us. Within minutes, they took whatever they could and fled.”