'Armed With Deadly Weapons, Soda Bottles': DMK Workers Clash With BJP In Tamil Nadu After News Debate

Chennai: The BJP and the DMK allegedly clashed with one another outside a news organization in Chennai following a fierce debate on television. BJP claimed that party workers from the ruling DMK attacked them with “deadly weapons” and “soda battles”, while the lights were “deliberately” switched off.

“This is the grim and lawless atmosphere prevailing in Tamil Nadu under the DMK regime, where instead of arresting the perpetrators, the police machinery works overtime to shield DMK goons. This is a chilling reminder of the DMK’s dark old days in the age of no social media, when dissent was silenced by force and fear ruled the streets,” Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President K Annamalai posted on X after the attack.

BJP Youth Wing State President SG Suryah, who was present in the news debate, and was allegedly attacked by the goons said that the incident took place during the the presence of DMK MP Thanga Tamil Selvan. Suryah also claimed that the goons colluded with the police and asked them to leave after informing them that they are cutting off the power supply for 10 minutes.

"This marks the absolute nadir of law and order. The attempted attack took place at a private television channel’s office in Egmore, immediately after the debate, right in the presence of MP Thiru.

@ThangaTamilselv and the police," Suryah posted on X.

Advertisement

Deepathoon Row

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court upheld Justice GR Swaminathan's order regarding the lighting of lamps on the "Deepathoon" in the Tirupparankundram temple.

Following the judgement, in an 'X' post, Annamalai said “We hope that the DMK Government will stop its blatant misuse of power and respect the rule of law by allowing devotees of Lord Muruga to light the Deepam at the Deepa Thoon, as the Court has rightfully affirmed.”

Advertisement

Annamalai pointed out that the court found it difficult to understand how the state could fear that allowing temple representatives and devotees to light a lamp on a single day would disturb public peace.