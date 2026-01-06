'Hope That DMK Govt Will Stop Blatant Misuse of Power': Annamalai Welcomes Madras HC's Verdict on Deepathoon Issue

Chennai: BJP leader K. Annamalai on Tuesday welcomed the Madras HC's order regarding the lighting of lamps on the "Deepathoon" in the Tirupparankundram temple, expressing hope that the incumbent DMK-led state government would not "blatantly misuse its power".

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld Justice GR Swaminathan's order regarding the lighting of lamps on the "Deepathoon" in the Tirupparankundram temple.

In an 'X' post, Annamalai said that the High Court dismissed the petition filed by the DMK government and the Madras High Court and another batch of pleas challenging the verdict passed by Justice GR Swaminathan.

"The Honourable Judges of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court have dismissed the appeal petition filed by the DMK government and the batch of pleas challenging the verdict passed by Honourable Justice Thiru GR Swaminathan avl. We hope that the DMK Government will stop its blatant misuse of power and respect the rule of law by allowing devotees of Lord Muruga to light the Deepam at the Deepa Thoon, as the Court has rightfully affirmed," Annamalai wrote on 'X'.

Annamalai highlighted that the court found it difficult to understand how the state could fear that allowing temple representatives and devotees to light a lamp on a single day would disturb public peace.

"In their order, the Honourable Judges observed that it is difficult to comprehend how a mighty State could harbour the fear that permitting representatives of the Temple and devotees to light a lamp on the stone pillar on a single day in a year would disturb public peace. The Court categorically noted that such a disturbance could arise only if the State itself were to sponsor it," said Annamalai.

The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief stressed that the court's bench clarified that the Deepa Thoon (stone lamp pillar) atop Thiruparankundram Hill belongs to the temple.

"The Bench further clarified that the Deepa Thoon (stone lamp pillar) situated atop the Thiruparankundram hill belongs to the Temple. Strongly cautioning the DMK Government, the Honourable Judges remarked that the State should not stoop to such levels in pursuit of political agendas. The Court also noted that the alleged apprehension of a law-and-order problem was nothing but an imaginary ghost, conjured up by the authorities for their own convenience, with the potential to pit one community against another," said the 'X' post.

Further, Petitioner Rama Ravi Kumar expressed gratitude to the media persons for their support in the matter and described the court's verdict as a grace of Lord Murugan. He said the government has earned public resentment following the court's verdict.

"I express my gratitude to the media that stood by and supported this historically significant verdict. This victory has been achieved by the grace of Lord Murugan. All glory goes to Lord Murugan. In the matter concerning those who spread slander, their false claims have been completely shattered, and Lord Murugan has now secured a just and righteous verdict. The truth is that this government has earned the resentment of the people," Ravi Kumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, the locals celebrated the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's verdict upholding Justice GR Swaminathan's order on lighting a lamp on "Deepathoon" at the Tirupparankundram temple. Locals welcomed the verdict, celebrating the High Court's decision. Advocate and petitioner for Hindu Munnani, Niranjan S. Kumar, stated that the division bench mandated that the lamp must be lit at the top of Thiruparankundram Hill by the HRNC authorities and temple administration, and no public participation is allowed.