Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Plans ‘Ahista Zindagi’ Cafe: Where Life Slows Down and Books Take Over

New Delhi: In a refreshing departure from high-stakes military discourse, India's Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday unveiled a personal vision for a serene retreat, announcing plans to open a cafe named 'Ahista Zindagi' -- translating to “slow life” --where visitors can unwind, sip coffee, and immerse themselves in the joy of reading.

Speaking at the 'Sena Samvad' event organized by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, Gen Dwivedi shared the idea during an engaging session. The Army Chief, known for his strategic leadership, emphasized the importance of stepping back from the fast pace of modern life.

"I'm planning to open a cafe called 'Ahista Zindagi'," he remarked, painting a picture of a peaceful space designed for relaxation and quiet contemplation. The cafe, envisioned as a book-lover's paradise, aims to offer a much-needed pause for the overworked and stressed, providing an environment filled with books, calm ambiance, and simple comforts.

The cafe is likely to come up in Madhya Pradesh, General Dwivedi's home state, reflecting his desire to return to his roots and create a community space that promotes mindfulness amid bustling professional and urban landscapes.

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Gen. Dwivedi, who assumed the role of the 30th Chief of the Army Staff in June 2024, has often highlighted holistic aspects of leadership, including mental well-being and work-life balance for personnel and citizens. This latest initiative underscores a broader message: even in the demanding world of national security, finding time to slow down and recharge is essential.

Social media reactions have been mixed but largely positive, with some users humorously asking if military strategy books or personal memoirs from former chiefs would feature on the shelves. Others see it as a welcome sign of empathetic leadership.

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