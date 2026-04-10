Army Clears Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit for Promotion to Brigadier After Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case

New Delhi: In a significant milestone following one of India’s most protracted legal battles, the Indian Army has cleared Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit for promotion to the rank of Brigadier. The development comes nearly nine months after his full acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and marks a decisive turnaround in his 17-year ordeal.

On July 31, 2025, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Maharashtra acquitted Lt Col Purohit (as he was then) of all charges in the high-profile terror case, citing lack of credible evidence. The verdict brought relief to the Military Intelligence officer, who had spent nearly nine years in jail and faced intense scrutiny after being branded a terrorist in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blasts.

Purohit was first promoted to the rank of full Colonel in September 2025 following the acquittal. His recent clearance for Brigadier rank, facilitated by intervention from the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), will allow him to serve at least two more years. The promotion effectively extends his service tenure until March 31, 2028, as the retirement age for a Brigadier is 56, compared to 54 for a Colonel.

The case, which began with Purohit’s arrest in 2008, stood as one of the longest-running terror trials in the country. He endured years of incarceration and allegations before the NIA court delivered a complete acquittal, describing the prosecution’s case as marred by contradictions and insufficient proof. The judgment has been widely viewed as a vindication for the officer, shifting the narrative from “accused” to a restored military professional.

Advertisement

Purohit had approached the AFT, arguing that the prolonged trial had deprived him of timely promotions and affected his career progression, despite his otherwise unblemished service record. The tribunal’s orders helped stall his impending retirement and paved the way for the Army to consider his case on merit.

The official is expected to assume his new responsibilities in the coming months, continuing his service to the nation.