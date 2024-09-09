Published 16:20 IST, September 9th 2024
Army, IAF Sign MoU with GSV to Enhance Skills of Armed Forces Personnel in Logistics Operations
The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the collaboration as a "monumental partnership" to further strengthen the armed forces' logistics Operations.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: ANI
September 9th 2024