Indian Army Soldier Goes Missing During Exercise In J&K's Sunderbani; Massive Rescue Operation Underway
As per reports, the incident took place after Sepoy Sharma reportedly fell into the Munawar Tawi river during a military exercise in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
New Delhi: An Indian army soldier- Akshit Sharma- with seven years of service, went missing during an army exercise in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per reports, the incident took place after Sepoy Sharma reportedly fell into the Munawar Tawi river during a military exercise in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
Meanwhile, despite immediate rescue attempts by fellow troops at the scene, he has not yet been recovered, as per sources.
A dedicated search and rescue operation is currently active to locate the missing soldier within the river.
Another Incident in past
Earlier last year, following four days of an exhaustive search, the body of the second missing Indian Army paratrooper was located in the Gadole forests of Kokernag, Jammu and Kashmir.
Both elite soldiers from the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit had been missing since October 6, after losing contact during a counter-terrorism mission. The team had been struck by a severe blizzard and heavy snowfall, complicating the high-altitude operation and ultimately leading to the tragic loss of the two commandos.
The body of one soldier was recovered on October 9, with initial assessments indicating death likely due to cold exposure or an avalanche, as his service weapon and rucksack were found intact.
After an exhaustive four-day search, the second soldier’s body was located, marking a sombre conclusion to the operation amid treacherous conditions.
