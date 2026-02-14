Army Vehicle Overturns in Rajasthan's Nagaur, 2 Soldiers Seriously Injured

Nagaur: An Army vehicle overturned near Dangawas village in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Saturday at around 2 pm. Two soldiers were seriously injured in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries.

Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information. The injured were rushed to the hospital where they received first aid. Following this, they were referred to Ajmer.

According to some reports, the vehicle which was travelling on the Ajmer-Bikaner National Highway 58 and was on its way from Bikaner to Jabalpur. Four soldiers were aboard in the truck. At the Merta border, the truck suddenly applied brakes, causing it to lose control and overturn.

Station House Officer Dharmesh Dayama said that a police team arrived at the scene as soon as they received information about the incident. The ambulance driver reportedly said that he arrived soon after receiving information and with the help of locals, pulled the injured soldiers out of the truck and took them to the sub-district hospital in Merta.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of the accident. Futher details are underway.

Earlier in January, at least 10 soldiers were killed, and several others injured after an Indian Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The accident took place when the Casper vehicle was travelling along the Bhaderwah–Chamba Road.

The vehicle swerved off the road and fell into a nearly 200-foot-deep gorge. There were 17 soldiers on board, out of whom 10 have been declared dead. The Army, local administration, police and disaster response teams rushed to the site and promptly launched a rescue operation following the accident.