10 Soldiers Martyred, 7 Injured As Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K's Doda

Bhaderwah: At least 10 soldiers have been killed, and several others injured after an Indian Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accident took place when the Casper vehicle was travelling along the Bhaderwah–Chamba Road. The vehicle swerved off the road and fell into a nearly 200-foot-deep gorge. There were 17 soldiers on board, out of whom 10 have been declared dead.

The Army, local administration, police and disaster response teams rushed to the site and promptly launched a rescue operation following the accident. The injured army personnel were evacuated from the gorge and rushed to the nearby hospital at Bhaderwah, where 4 soldiers were declared dead upon arrival. Several other injured soldiers are known to be in a critical condition. They were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

Senior Army officials have reached the site and are monitoring the evacuation efforts. Initial reports suggest that the accident took place in the Bhaderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. However, an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and ascertain how it skidded off the road.

The office of the Lieutenant Governor issued a statement expressing condolences following the accident. “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families,” the official statement read on social media platform X.

This accident comes amid a heightened security situation in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir and intensified border surveillance ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the country. In the light of reports of an encounter and a subsequent search operation at Kishtwar, security has also been put on high alert in the neighbouring regions of Chamba and Chhatru.

