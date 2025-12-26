Arrange Marriage Meet Turns Nightmare: Woman Recounts Terrifying Experience From First Day Out With Possible Match

In an incident that has triggered concerns over women’s safety in arranged marriage set-ups, a woman from India claimed that a man whom she met through a popular matrimonial platform attempted to spike her drink during their first in-person meeting. The woman took to Reddit to share the harrowing experience she had with the man.

According to the woman, she had been speaking to the man for several months through calls and video chats before meeting him in person. While travelling with him on a hot day, he offered her a fruit drink. After taking a few sips, she noticed a white powder settling at the bottom of the bottle after the man casually remarked that she should “shake it well.”

The woman wrote on Reddit, "I took a few sips and then he says "make sure to shake it up nicely as Maaza me sab neeche reh jata hai". I was so confused by that remark. It was a fruit drink, what was that supposed to mean? I hold the bottle up and see a white powder in it which is still dissolving in the bottle."

She soon began feeling disoriented and mentally foggy, suspecting that the drink may have been tampered with. The woman added, “I managed to escape with great difficulty. An entire week after that incident is a complete blur to me. ”

The woman further alleged that when she reported the incident to the matrimonial platform, her own profile was blocked instead of action being taken against the man. Though she considered approaching the police, she eventually chose not to file a complaint, citing emotional distress and concerns over the legal process.

‘The World Is Not What It Used To Be’

Urging caution, she warned women in arranged marriage arrangements to be extremely careful, stating that familiarity built over months online does not guarantee real-world safety. “I am requesting everyone going through an arranged marriage set-up to please not trust people and their intentions easily. Be extremely cautious. The world is not what it used to be,” she wrote.

