Arrested TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Remanded to 5-Day Police Custody

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was sent to five days of police custody on Tuesday, a day after his dramatic arrest in connection with a high-profile case that has sent ripples through West Bengal’s political circles.

Khan, a prominent local TMC functionary known for his influence in the North 24 Parganas district, was arrested late on Monday night by a joint team of state police. Officials confirmed that the arrest was made based on a complaint involving serious allegations.

A local court granted the police remand on Tuesday morning after hearing arguments from both sides. The five-day custody period will allow investigators to question Khan on multiple aspects of the case, including alleged financial irregularities and possible links to local criminal networks, sources said.

Senior TMC leaders have maintained a cautious silence so far, with party insiders suggesting the leadership is awaiting more details before issuing an official statement. However, a section of grassroots workers expressed surprise over the swift action, describing Khan as a “dedicated grassroots organizer.”

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Opposition parties, particularly the BJP and CPI(M), were quick to react. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya termed the development as “yet another example of TMC’s internal rot,” claiming that “leaders who once enjoyed complete protection are now being thrown under the bus when their utility ends.”

Police officials have declined to share specifics citing the ongoing investigation but confirmed that further raids and questioning of associates are likely during the remand period.

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