Arunachal Pradesh Police Arrest Two Kashmiri Men For Spying For Pakistan-Based Handlers

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Police have nabbed two men from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly spying for Pakistan-based handlers. The arrests come in the backdrop of a nationwide probe searching for more links to the recent Delhi blast, which shook the capital in November. According to officials, the Delhi blast probe has widened, and intelligence teams are coordinating with state police forces to track possible connections.

Reports indicate that the first accused, Nazir Ahmad Malik from Kupwara, was detained from the Chimpu village in Arunachal Pradesh after intelligence inputs flagged his suspicious movement.

According to reports, the duo were allegedly transmitting sensitive information on the deployment of Indian Army, movement of the troops and installations, and other sensitive information, through encrypted Telegram channels, including one named “Al AQSA”. Malik also allegedly admitted receiving instructions for possible explosive attacks and arson from his Pakistan-based handler.

Based on Malik disclosures, the police have arrested a second person, also a resident from Kupwara, Sabir Ahmed Mir, from Abotani Colony in Itanagar. Mir has been suspected of coordinating with the same handler, facilitating illegal crossings of Pakistani nationals, and acting as an arms courier.

Advertisement

The latest detentions took place days weeks after two employees working at the Malpe Cochin Shipyard arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. The incident reported from Udupi, Karnataka, raised serious concerns about national security and triggered wider investigations across the country.

The accused were identified as Rohit and Santhri, both from Uttar Pradesh, and were employed on contract through Sushma Marine Pvt. Ltd. Police officials claimed that the duo allegedly shared confidential information from the shipyard for more than 18 months. The information included sensitive details about vessels being built for the Indian Navy as well as private clients.

Advertisement