Major Security Alert in Udupi: Two Shipyard Employees Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

New Delhi: A major security alert has been reported from Udupi, Karnataka, where two employees working at the Malpe Cochin Shipyard have been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. The incident has raised serious concerns about national security and has triggered wider investigations across the country.

The accused have been identified as Rohit and Santhri, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh. They were employed on contract through Sushma Marine Pvt. Ltd. According to police officials, the duo allegedly shared confidential information from the shipyard for more than 18 months. The information included sensitive details about vessels being built for the Indian Navy as well as private clients.

Investigators revealed that the data was reportedly sent through WhatsApp in exchange for money. This illegal activity came to light after the CEO of Cochin Shipyard filed an official complaint. Following the complaint, Udupi police acted quickly, arrested the suspects, and produced them before the court.

Larger Network Suspected

Authorities believe that the two accused may be part of a larger spy network. National security agencies are expected to join the probe to uncover the full extent of the operation. Police have stated that the actions of the accused could endanger the sovereignty and security of the nation.

Advertisement

Nationwide Probe and Delhi Blast Link

The arrests in Udupi are also connected to a nationwide investigation. Security agencies are conducting a nationwide probe searching for more links to the recent Delhi blast, which shook the capital earlier this month. Officials say that the Delhi blast probe has widened, and intelligence teams are coordinating with state police forces to track possible connections.