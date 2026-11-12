Arvind Kejriwal, Daughter Gets Death Threat In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Name, Rs 7 Crore Ransom Demanded

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the sender demanding Rs 7 crore as extortion money. The threat also reportedly extended to Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal.

The matter came to light after Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages from an unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Singh subsequently filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali on November 6.

According to the complaint, the caller demanded Rs 7 crore and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter if the amount was not paid. The sender allegedly claimed to have links abroad while identifying himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Singh reportedly received both a threatening phone call and written messages through WhatsApp from the same mobile number. The MLA approached the police, seeking action against the individual responsible for the threats and the alleged extortion attempt.

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FIR Registered, Cyber Crime Police Begin Probe

Following the complaint, Mohali Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The investigation has been handed over to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.

The police are examining the available digital evidence to establish the identity and whereabouts of the person behind the threats. Investigators are expected to examine the suspect's Call Detail Records (CDR), Internet Protocol (IP) logs and mobile phone location details as part of the probe.

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The complaint also reportedly included a screenshot of the threatening WhatsApp message to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, Jarnail Singh has sought adequate security arrangements for Kejriwal and his family in view of the alleged threats. He has also urged the authorities to identify and apprehend the accused and investigate whether other individuals were involved in the extortion attempt.