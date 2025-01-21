Arvind Kejriwal Misquotes Ramayana, BJP Calls Him 'Chunavi Hindu'

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal after he misquoted a part of 'Ramayana' and called him a "Chunavi Hindu" saying that his 'Chunavi' Hindu face has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country.

Sharpening his attack, Bhandari alleged Kejriwal and Congress MP of 'appeasement politics' saying that appeasement runs in the veins of Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that Kejriwal is "irritated" with the slogan of 'Ek hain toh safe hain' and Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya and wants to give lands of Delhi to Waqf.

Bhandari also accused Kejriwal of supporting illegal migrants 'Rohingyas'.

Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Bhandari said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a 'Chunavi' Hindu. Appeasement runs in his and his boss Rahul Gandhi's veins. He has little knowledge of Ramayana and could not recite it properly... He says that his grandmother used to say that Lord Ram's temple should not be built in Ayodhya. He said that all the land in Delhi should be given to Waqf. The 'Chunavi' Hindu face of Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country..."

"They were irritated with the slogan of 'Ek hain toh safe hain'... He is the one who does not know Ramayana, is irritated with Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya, wants to give all the land of Delhi to Waqf, did not remember the Hindu Pujaris for 10 years and supports Rohingya, such a leader is against Sanatana, against the unity of Hindus and the country ..." he added.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the slum clusters of Vishwas Nagar recited a topic of Ramayana related to the incident of 'Sita-Hiran' where Goddess Sita falls prey to Ravan's 'golden deer' tactics.

Kejriwal compared his opponent party BJP to 'golden deer' and said "don't get involved in their trap" to the people of Vishwas Nagar.

"I want to warn the slum dwellers that these days they (people of BJP) are staying in slums, they do not love you, they love your vote and will sell all your land after the elections. Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years, so one day he went to the forest to arrange for food, left Mata Sita in the hut and told Laxman that you will protect Sita Maa, meanwhile, Ravan came in the form of a golden deer. Sita said to Laxman that I want this deer... Laxman went and Ravan kidnapped Sita Maa, these BJP people are also like that golden deer, do not get involved in their trap...," says AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal," former CM Kejriwal stated.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas.

Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal's sudden interest in temples, alleging that he only remembers them when elections are near.

He accused Kejriwal, accusing him of "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and "misinterpreting" Ramcharitmanas. He said that these people are "adharmi" and only remember temples when elections are nearing.

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has misinterpreted Shri Ramcharitmanas and has tried to insult the Sanatana, this is not the first time. These people are Adharmi. I don't know what his Nani (grandmother) recited to him, but he (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that the Ram Temple should not be built. Now that the elections are coming up, he is remembering Ram Temple and all the other temples," Sachdeva told ANI.

The Assembly election in Delhi are going to take place in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes is will take place on February 8.