As Birth Rate Falls Below 1.4, Tamil Nadu Extends 1-Year Maternity Leave To Third Child In Welfare Push

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government, in a move for women's welfare in public service, has announced that female government employees will now be entitled to 365 days of maternity leave for the birth of their third child.

The state government’s decision, announced on Tuesday, brought parity to leave entitlements across all 3 births. As of now, women with less than two surviving children received a full year of leave, while those with 2 or more children were restricted to 12 weeks, or 84 days, on full pay.

Human Resources Management (HRM) Minister D Sarathkumar tabled the announcement in the state Assembly during the debate on his department’s demand for grants, framing it as part of the government’s bigger commitment to social welfare and gender equity.

‘Welfare-Oriented Administration’ Expands Leave Benefits

“As the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration that prioritises social welfare and women’s empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided to women government employees for their third child will be increased from 12 weeks to 365 days,” Sarathkumar said.

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The minister’s statement is seen as the latest expansion in a policy that has evolved steadily over the last 15 years. Tamil Nadu originally offered 90 days of maternity leave to women in government jobs, which was later raised to 6 months in 2011 and to 9 months in 2016 by the then AIADMK government. In July 2021, the DMK government extended the entitlement to one full year for eligible employees.

The shorter 12-week provision for women with two or more children had been brought in following Supreme Court directives and subsequent amendments by the state and with latest change, that distinction has now been removed.

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New MLA Brings Newborn To Assembly

The announcement came on a day when the issue of motherhood and public life was already in focus inside the Assembly. On Tuesday, first-time TVK MLA R Pallavi attended proceedings with her newborn, accompanying her in House.

According to official sources, MLA Pallavi arrived at the Assembly premises with the baby and entrusted the child to a caregiver in a room adjacent to the main hall before taking her seat. Although, the act drew criticism on social media, with some accusing her of “creating a scene”, Pallavi responded directly, saying that leaving a newborn at home was not an option for her.

Fertility Rate Slips Below 1.4

The timing of the leave extension is crucial as it shows major demographic concerns in the state. Speaking at a workshop organised by the Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of South India on Sunday, Health Minister KG Arunraj outlined that Tamil Nadu’s Total Fertility Rate has fallen to below 1.4, well under the replacement level of 2.1. He noted that nearly 16% of the state’s population is now aged above 60, calling the trend a major public health challenge.

Minister Arunraj stated that the government was studying measures adopted elsewhere, pointing to Andhra Pradesh as an example. “We were told that in places like Andhra Pradesh, there are government schemes providing incentives for couples to have a third child. Therefore, in the future, there could definitely be such measures here too,” he said.