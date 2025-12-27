Delhi Chokes Under Smog: Air Quality Turns ‘Very Poor’, IndiGo Issues Advisories For Multiple Airports

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to reel under winter fog and cold conditions, the air quality deteriorated further on Saturday morning, exceeding 300 in many areas, slipping back into the 'Very Poor' category.

Following the thick smog's return to the national capital, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory on Saturday morning for several north and east Indian cities due to low visibility, leading to delays and changes in flight schedules.

They announced the advisories for flights at Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ranchi airports.

In the advisory posted on X, IndiGo noted that flight operations may be slower than usual as weather conditions evolve, adding that safety and compliance with visibility requirements remain the airline's top priority.

"Our teams on the ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. Airport teams are also available to assist passengers at the terminal," the airline said, urging travellers to remain patient as operations gradually stabilise once the weather improves.

Delhi's Air Quality

The air quality spiked to the ‘severe’ category (AQI 429) at several locations as thick smog engulfed the city.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) readings, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 410, Akshardham stood at the same level, India Gate at 303, and the ITO area at 379. Other pollution hotspots included AIIMS at 270 and the Dhaula Kuan area at 252, indicating severe air quality across large parts of the city.

In response to the deteriorating situation, authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures such as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule to address the situation.

Meanwhile, the national capital saw a sharp deterioration in air quality on Friday morning as well, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 305 around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The dense fog has also engulfed Karnal as the cold wave intensified in the district.

GRAP-IV Restrictions Lifted despite 'Very poor' AQI

Earlier, the Delhi government on Wednesday lifted Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) despite air quality in the national capital remaining in the “very poor” category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the revocation was ordered following an “improvement” in the Air Quality Index (AQI).