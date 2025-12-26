Year-End Weather Warning: IMD Issues Red Alert For Dense Fog In Several UP Districts, Orange Alert In Bihar | Image: ANI

New Delhi: As fog conditions continue to worsen in several parts in north India, the India Metereological Department has now issued a red alert across several districts in Uttar Pradesh like Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Raebareli.

The weather forecasting agency said in a post of X, “Red Warnings: Very Dense fog with visibility in less than 50 meters very likely over the districts of Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bareilly, Deoria, Jaunpur, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Raibeareli, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi), Shrawasti, Sultanpur and Varanasi."

The IMD has also issued an Orange alert for dense fog with visibility between 200 and 50 meters over the districts and adjoining areas of Uraiya, Balrampur-Up, Basti, Bijnor, Chandauli, Etawah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kannauj, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Lucknow, Mau, Muzafarnagar, Pilibhit, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, and Unnao.

Orange Alert In Bihar

The IMD also issued an orange alert over several districts in Bihar, like Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Champaran, over dense fog.

“OrangeWarnings: #Densefog with visibility in between 200 to 50m over the districts Arwal, Aurangabad, #Bhojpur, #Buxar, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Jehanabad, Kaimur, #Muzaffarpur, #Patna, Rohtas, Saran, #Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Siwan, #Vaishali, West Champaran,” it posted on X.

Airports On Alert

The IMD had also predicted dense to very dense fog with visibility in less than 200m across various airports in the country between 7 am and 7:30 am on Friday.

“#Dense to #VeryDense fog with visibility in less than 200m over different airports of the country observed between 0700 Hrs to 0730 Hrs IST of today, 26th Dec 2025,” the weather agency posted on X.

IMD Predictions From December 25-31

The Met Dept has also predicted upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian sea adjoining south Kerala coasts in lower tropospheric levels, upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts in lower tropospheric levels, subtropical westerly Jet Stream with core winds of the order of 140 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level prevails over Northeast India, and a fresh feeble Western Disturbance may affect Western Himalayan Region from December 27, 2025.