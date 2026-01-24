As Snow Blankets India's Hills, Roads Turn Icy Risky In UP’s Amroha | WATCH

Amroha: A video showing an alarming incident in which at least a dozen motorcycles skidded off within a span of a few minutes has surfaced on social media, renewing road safety concerns amid worsening weather conditions. At least 20 people were injured after they fell from the vehicles that skidded across the road.

A stretch of road near the Wave Sugar Mill in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district was captured in the video, which has been going viral. According to sources, a particular stretch of that road turned slippery after rainwater mixed with sugarcane residue splattered across the surface of the road.

Sources have said that the residue, a byproduct of sugarcane processing, is transported from the mill in tractor-trolleys and often used as organic manure. During the course of the process, it frequently falls onto roads and accumulates over time. When wet, it forms a slick, oil-like layer, making the surface extremely dangerous even for slow-moving vehicles.

Following the sudden spell of rain across several regions of North India on Friday, motorcycles travelling along that road lost control, the video showed. Several other vehicles were involved in collisions along the same stretch.

Advertisement

After the video surfaced and gained significant attention online, police officials rushed to the spot. The situation was brought under control after the Wave Sugar Mill management deployed a fire brigade vehicle to wash away the debris, police officials said. The police also arranged additional cleaning using tractor-mounted water systems.

Traffic movement resumed soon after the cleanup, though locals who rushed to the spot to help the injured, raised concerns over the lack of long-term safety measures on the road.