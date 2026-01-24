Stray Dog Walks Freely Inside Kanpur Hospital’s Maternity Ward, Sparks Safety Concerns | WATCH VIDEO

Kanpur: A disturbing video showing a stray dog roaming freely inside a maternity ward of Hallett Hospital in Kanpur has gone viral on social media, raising serious questions over patient safety and hospital hygiene.

According to reports, the video was shot inside the maternity ward of LLR hospital, which is affiliated with the city’s medical college. The ward houses mothers and newborn babies who are shifted there after delivery. In the viral clip, the stray dog can be seen walking inside the ward premises, reportedly without any restriction or immediate intervention by hospital staff.

The presence of a stray animal in a sensitive hospital area has sparked widespread concern, particularly as newborn babies and post-delivery mothers are highly vulnerable to infections and injuries. Relatives of patients alleged that such lapses put the lives of infants at risk and reflect poor management and security within the hospital.

The video filmed by a relative of one of the patients, shows that how stray animals often enter hospital premises due to inadequate monitoring and lack of proper entry controls. Similar incidents have previously been reported from government hospitals across the country, where stray dogs and cattle were found inside wards, prompting criticism over hygiene standards and patient safety.

No official statement has been issued so far clarifying how the stray dog entered the maternity ward or what immediate corrective steps have been taken.

The incident has reignited demands for stricter safety measures, regular monitoring, and better sanitation practices in public hospitals to ensure the safety of patients, especially newborns and women recovering after childbirth.