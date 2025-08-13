Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Independence Day Meat Ban ‘Callous, Unconstitutional’: Internet Split Over Move

New Delhi: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the shutdown of slaughterhouses and meat shops on Independence Day, calling the decision 'callous' and 'unconstitutional'. The Hyderabad MP took to X on Wednesday and called out on the instructions issued by numerous municipal corporations, questioning the link between eating meat and Independence Day.

“Many municipal corporations across India seem to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, GHMC has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional,” posted Owaisi.

“What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating independence day? 99 per cent of Telangana’s people eat meat. These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition and religion,” added the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has already issued directives to close slaughterhouses and retail meat outlets on August 15 and 16 for Independence Day and Janmasthami, respectively.

The Municipal Corporation made the decision in accordance with Section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955.

The GHMC Commissioner forwarded the directive to the police commissioners in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

The directives are part of the GHMC's regular holiday restrictions, but this year they've received extra attention due to political opposition, particularly from Owaisi, who claims such bans are arbitrary, infringe on personal freedoms, and harm the livelihoods of those who rely on the meat trade.

All veterinary officials, assistant directors (veterinary), and deputy directors (veterinary) from the GHMC's Veterinary Section have been asked to strictly adhere to the directive. The instructions have also been given to all Zonal Commissioners and Additional Commissioners of GHMC, the Managing Director of Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation, and the Director of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department.

Netizens poured in mixed reactions after AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the shutdown of slaughterhouses and meat shops on Independence Day, terming the decision “callous” and “unconstitutional.”

‘One Can Drink, Smoke on 15th Aug, But Eating Meat Is Prohibited’: Netizens on Owaisi’s Meat Ban Critique

One user asked, “If this happens like you are saying then what you will do? Pls say something on meat shop which situated at edge of the road on national highway NH2. I am not eating any type of meat when I goes to Agra, Delhi, I pass that area where meat shop spreading smell I can't tolerate meat smell in any case what should I do for stop that?”

Another wrote, “Matlab ke ONE CAN DRINK, SMOKE AND CHEW TOBACCO on 15th Aug. But eating MEAT would be prohibited! What a baseless order passed by GOV! And strangely, the ones imposing the ban would be the ones consuming meat.”

One person remarked, “While I would've agreed with almost all points made by you here but then you had to bring in religion. You know you guys are 20% while Hindus are 80. Even if half (actual number is much higher) were non-vegetarians, it's the Hindus that are affected the most.”

Pointing towards demand trends, a user commented, “No wonder why there is so much of sale of meat! If consumption of meat has increased in India, then, the prices must fall too!! Nowadays, there is a long queue in meat shops which I haven’t faced in my life so far in India!!”

Others defended personal choice, with one saying, “Absolutely let people eat, dress and celebrate Independence Day as per their wish, this is what independence and freedom means, let's not forget India is biggest meat exporter.”