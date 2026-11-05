Asaram Bapu’s Representatives Seek Ayurvedic Treatment Alongside Better Medical Facilities in Jodhpur Jail

New Delhi: Representatives of 87-year-old Asaram Bapu, also known as Ashumal Harpalani, who is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, have raised concerns over his health and sought better medical facilities, regular medical supervision and Ayurvedic treatment.

Bambam Thakur, representing Asaram, said that Harpalani is suffering from several serious health conditions, including advanced coronary artery disease, recurrent angina, heart attacks and irregular heart rhythm. He reportedly suffered a heart attack on October 13, 2026, followed by atrial fibrillation on October 20 and another episode of angina on October 23. He is also stated to be suffering from intestinal angiodysplasia.

According to his treating doctor, Dr Sachit Bhola, his current medical condition requires regular cardiac monitoring, round-the-clock availability of trained healthcare personnel and emergency medical facilities.

Thakur said the Supreme Court, on June 30, 2026, had directed that the medical facilities being provided to Harpalani should continue. The Rajasthan High Court also issued directions on July 1 for the continuation of previously permitted medical facilities at Arogyam Hospital. He further referred to an assurance given by the Rajasthan government before the Supreme Court on August 6 regarding compliance with the medical recommendations of AIIMS Jodhpur.

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He said that on October 28, Dr Arun Kumar Tyagi of Arogyam Hospital, following a medical examination, recommended certain Panchakarma procedures under inpatient care. The representatives have sought arrangements from the jail administration to facilitate the recommended Ayurvedic treatment.

Dr Sachit Bhola also wrote to the Jail Superintendent on October 30, requesting that the required medical facilities and emergency arrangements be ensured. A written complaint in this regard had earlier been sent to the Jail Superintendent on October 29.

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A separate complaint has also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking appropriate medical facilities, continuation of treatment at Arogyam Hospital and access to Ayurvedic treatment in view of Harpalani's health condition.