Pistol, Poison, Suicide Note: Ashoknagar Double Death Mystery Deepens, SIT Probes Murder, Suicide Angles

New Delhi: A day after the blood-soaked bodies of a young man and woman were found inside a parked car near a toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unravel the mystery surrounding the deaths.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Muskan Jain and 26-year-old Hritik Soni. According to police, the duo left Ashoknagar in an i20 car on the night of June 24 at around 8:15 pm. Their bodies were discovered the following day inside the vehicle, which was parked on the roadside before the toll plaza.

A forensic team, senior police officials and investigators rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. During the search, police recovered a pistol, an axe, a packet of Celphos pesticide, a suicide note, three mobile phones and a lighter from inside the car, adding several layers of mystery to the case.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Muskan and Hritik had been in a relationship for the past three to four years. Police said the suicide note recovered from the scene mentions Hritik's intention to end his life. However, investigators have stressed that no conclusion has been reached yet and all possible angles are being examined.

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Given the sensitive nature of the case, Ashoknagar Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra has formed an SIT headed by SDOP Vivek Sharma. The team includes officers from the Kotwali and Dehat police stations, along with personnel from the Cyber Cell and Women's Cell.

The SIT has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation into every aspect of the case. Officials are analysing CCTV footage from areas around the crime scene while also examining mobile phones, digital evidence and other technical inputs to reconstruct the sequence of events.

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Speaking on the probe, SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said the investigation is being carried out on scientific and technical grounds and that legal action will be based on the facts established during the inquiry.

The case has triggered widespread speculation, with the recovery of weapons, poison and a suicide note raising questions over whether it was a case of murder, suicide, a murder-suicide, or part of a larger conspiracy. Police maintain that the truth will emerge only after the SIT completes its investigation.