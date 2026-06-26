'You Won't Be Able To Do It, I'll Kill Him': How Chetan Took Charge Of Ketan Agarwal Murder Plot After Siya's Failed Attempt On June 14

Pune: The investigation into the chilling murder of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered what police describe as a carefully planned conspiracy involving his fiancée, 20-year-old Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

According to police sources, after an alleged failed attempt to kill Ketan on June 14, Chetan told Siya, "The new plan is for the 18th…I will kill Ketan myself; you won't be able to do it." Police believe Siya had already attempted to kill Ketan but failed, prompting Chetan to allegedly take charge of the plan.

Police said Chetan visited Lohagad Fort for the first time on June 18, the same day the conspiracy to kill Ketan Agarwal was successfully executed.

Siya Goyal And Ketan Agarwal (Left) | Chetan Chaudhary

How The Murder Plot Evolved

Siya and Ketan first visited Lohagad Fort on May 31. Police suspect that during this visit, Siya allegedly first contemplated killing Ketan after seeing him seated near the edge of the fort. A second visit was allegedly planned for June 4 but did not take place after Ketan's parents reportedly refused permission as the couple was preparing for a pre-wedding Bali trip.

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Police claim that on June 14, Siya made the first attempt to kill Ketan by allegedly pushing him from the fort after pretending she had spotted a snake. However, Ketan, an experienced trekker, survived by holding onto a tree branch.

Siya and Ketan

Coffee Shop Meeting Before Murder

Siya and Chetan met at a Pune cafe on June 17, where they allegedly finalised the murder plan. CCTV footage that has now surfaced shows the two entering the cafe, sitting together and holding hands and having a discussion.

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Police sources informed that Siya shared information about Lohagad Fort with Chetan using YouTube videos and discussed the exact location from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed. The duo had decided to communicate through sign language at the fort to avoid suspicion.

Why Was Lohagad Fort Chosen For The Crime?

Police investigation has brought fore that the accused deliberately selected a dangerous location at Lohagad Fort overlooking a nearly 400-foot-deep gorge, commonly referred to as the ‘dead point’ or ‘ghost point’. Digital analysis of Siya's phone allegedly revealed searches for ‘Vinchu Kata’ (Scorpion's Tail), Lohagad Fort's famous rock formation surrounded by steep drops. Officials also found repeated searches about the fort's history, ghost points, dangerous locations and several videos and reels related to the area.

Police believe that the accused wanted to ensure that if Ketan was pushed into the gorge, he would not survive.

What Happened On June 18?

According to police, Siya convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort again on June 18, reportedly saying she wanted to celebrate her birthday there, which fell on June 19. Both Siya and Ketan reached the fort about 20-25 minutes before Chetan arrived. Police allege Chetan disguised himself by wearing a hoodie, mask and headphones.

Chetan also attempted to avoid being tracked by leaving his own mobile phone behind. He also switched his internet connection off from 7 AM until 5:40 PM and used his employee Neeraj Kumar's mobile phone to conceal his location. After receiving a coded signal from Siya, Chetan pushed Ketan into the gorge at the ghost point. Ketan suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot.

Multiple Chats And 2,004 Calls Key Evidence

Siya and Chetan remained in constant contact through chats on June 18, which investigators consider crucial digital evidence. Investigating officials have also analysed nearly 2,004 calls exchanged between the two between January and June this year, amounting to around 238 hours of conversation through regular calls, WhatsApp and FaceTime.

These digital records have strengthened the case that the two were in close contact for months and had allegedly discussed plans against Ketan. Police suspect marriage pressure was a key motive

Siya allegedly did not wish to marry Ketan and had informed both her family and Ketan about her reluctance. Police believe this became a major source of conflict. Police also suspect Siya wanted more time for herself, but she was under family pressure to marry. Police also said that Siya had grown close to Chetan after meeting him at a Diwali party last year. She wanted to eliminate Ketan while continuing her relationship with Chetan.

Police further suspect one reason the alleged murder was carried out on June 18 was because June 19 was Siya's birthday, and Ketan was supposed to accompany her to Mahabaleshwar. Investigators suspect Chetan did not want the two celebrating together.

Siya Has No Remorse

Police sources claimed both Siya and Chetan showed no remorse during interrogation. When asked whether they regretted Ketan's murder, both said that they have no regrets. Both Siya and Chetan displayed confident body language throughout questioning, as per sources.

Siya or Chetan - Who Pushed Ketan?

Although police said that both accused have admitted their involvement in the alleged conspiracy, each is blaming the other for delivering the fatal push. According to police sources, Chetan claimed Siya pushed Ketan, while Siya insisted it was Chetan who delivered the final push.

During the interrogation, Chetan has claimed that he wanted to elope with Siya instead of killing Ketan, while Siya has allegedly told police that Chetan was the one determined to murder Ketan and even cried after the June 14 attempt failed.

Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, has said that if her daughter is found guilty, she should receive the harshest punishment. She said, "If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown."

Pooja Goyal also said that both the families had been preparing extensively for the wedding, with Ketan's family treating Siya with affection. She said Ananta Resort in Udaipur had been booked for the wedding, with an estimated expenditure of nearly Rs 5 crore, including a Rs 3 crore venue booking.

She also claimed Siya never expressed opposition to the marriage or mentioned Chetan to the family. According to her, the night before the incident Siya had told Ketan during a video call that she did not want to go to Lohagad Fort, but Ketan's mother encouraged her to join the trek.

On the other hand, Chetan's father, Babulal Chowdhary, has maintained that his son is innocent and has been falsely implicated. He claimed Chetan told the family he was standing some distance away and did not push Ketan.

On the other hand, the grieving father of Ketan, Vishal Agarwal, said that if Siya did not want to marry his son, she could simply have refused and the wedding would have been cancelled. He alleged that the murder was planned over several weeks through multiple visits to Lohagad Fort and claimed that the accused struck Ketan with an object before pushing him into the gorge.

The family of Ketan Agarwal has demanded that the case be fast-tracked and that the accused receive the strictest punishment. Ketan's uncle, Vijay Agarwal, also demanded justice, saying he has faith in India's legal system and wants those responsible to be punished. Ketan's mother alleged Siya had betrayed the family's trust and demanded the death penalty if the accused are found guilty.