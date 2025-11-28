Asia Power Index 2025: India Reaches 'Major Power' Status With Third Rank; Behind Only US and China

New Delhi: In a big boost, India has reached "major power' status on the Asia Power Index-2025 on the back of economic growth and military capability based on its performance in Operation Sindoor, as per Australia-based think tank Lowy Institute. India has secured third ranking in Asia Power Index 2025 while the United States and China occupy the first and second spot respectively,

While Australia drops one place in this year's ranking to sixth, the top five countries for the overall power this year are the United States, China, India, Japan and Russia. Though United States remains the most powerful country in Asia, it's power has fallen to the lowest level since Index's inception in 2018, stated news reports.

As per its rankings, India is seen much ahead of its peers but stays behind China with a big difference. Both India and China have scored better in various metrics and improving their standing than before but the wide gap exists between the two. Russia is seen improving its overall power in Asia for the first time since 2019.

India was ranked among middle powers in the Asia Power Index-2024 with a comprehensive power score of 38.1, which increased marginally to 40 points to reach the threshold of a ”major power”. As per reports, India is ranked third on the index after the US (80.5 points) and China (73.7 points). Japan ranks fourth with 38.8 points. Overtaking Japan, India ranks third for two measures- economic capability and future resources. The Lowy institute added that both India's economic and military capabilities have spiked in 2025 edition of Asia Power Index.

Advertisement

Lowly institute in its report stated, “India's economic and military capability have both increased in the 2025 edition of the Asia Power Index. Its economy has continued to grow strongly and made small gains in terms of its geopolitical relevance — defined in terms of international leverage, connectivity, and technology. India's military capability has also improved steadily.”

Furthermore, India's economy has continued to grow strongly and it has also become slightly more important in global politics, along with improvement in India's military capability.

Advertisement

Operation Sindoor